14 accused of helping escaped New Orleans inmates arrested as authorities search for two escapees

NEW ORLEANS — The number of people arrested as accomplices to the escape of 10 inmates from a New Orleans jail has risen to 14, Louisiana State Police said Tuesday.

State Police said that Diamond White, 21, was arrested for assisting Antoine Massey, one of the two remaining at-large inmates. State Police added that Daishanae Massey was also arrested, but did not specifically say whether or not she was related to Antoine Massey.

Five other people — 48-year-old Lenton Vanburen Sr., 41-year-old Angel McKay, 18-year-old Patricia Vanburen, 27-year-old Tyshanea Randolph and 28-year-old Lenika Vanburen — were arrested over the last few days for allegedly helping escapee Lenton Vanburen Jr. The 26-year-old escapee was arrested in Baton Rouge on Monday.

Eight more people were arrested over last week, including jail maintenance worker Sterling Williams, who is accused of helping the inmates escape by shutting off plumbing, and inmate Trevon Williams, who allegedly the other inmates escape the facility.

State Police are offering a $20,000 reward for any information that would lead to the arrest of Antoine Massey and Derrick Groves, the remaining inmates who escaped the Orleans Parish Justice Center on May 16.

Antoine Massey was booked in March on vehicle theft and domestic abuse battery. He was also wanted in St. Tammany Parish on suspicion of rape and kidnapping. A judge issued a protective order in Orleans Parish and he had not entered a plea before the escape.

Groves was convicted of killing two men on Mardi Gras Day 2018 in the Ninth Ward. Before escaping the jail, he was awaiting sentencing.