64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Homicide investigation on Beechwood Dr.

6 hours 26 minutes 12 seconds ago Sunday, January 17 2021 Jan 17, 2021 January 17, 2021 10:25 AM January 17, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ

BATON ROUGE - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating the shooting death of unidentified black male victim that was found lying in the street within the 3900 block of Beechwood Dr around 11:00pm last night.

The motive and suspect(s) are unknown at this time.

This is a ongoing investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days