Homeowner's car doesn't fit in her new garage; builder not responding to Brittany Weiss

BATON ROUGE - Imagine designing and building your custom home, moving in, and then learning that your garage is too small to fit your car. It happened to one woman who contacted 2 On Your Side.

Jacki Savoy was very excited to buy a lot and design her first house. She moved in last August and soon after she signed all her paperwork learned that her compact SUV wouldn't fit in the garage.

"I couldn't believe it," she said. "I tried to fit it and it didn't fit."

She had no idea. The garage was used as the staging area for all of her moving boxes. Once it was clear and time to pull her car into the two-car garage, she was unable to shut the garage door.

Savoy says she measured it to be 16 feet, 7 inches deep. After speaking with architects she learned that while it isn't required, 18 feet is the minimum depth, but 20-22 feet is standard. She referenced her hand-drawn blueprints but is unable to make out the dimensions and contacted her builder, Jacob Fakouri Construction.

Soon after she notified the builder, Savoy was presented with a solution and an intention to make changes to expand the garage size. She sought a second opinion from an architect and was advised against the proposed solution. Savoy sent the architect's suggestion to the builder but the garage still hasn't been addressed.

"No one to this day has come out to measure my garage, to look at my garage, nothing."

She contacted 2 On Your Side, fearing that now a year has gone by, she's run out of time and options.

"I can't resell my home, no one is going to want a double car garage that doesn't fit," she said.

As more time passes by, Savoy is losing hope that it'll be fixed to fit a normal-sized vehicle.

The builder did not get back with 2 On Your Side by the time this story aired.