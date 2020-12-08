48°
Homeless man, woman found shot to death in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - A homeless couple were found shot and killed on the street Friday afternoon, police revealed in an update on the investigation.
Christina Fowler, 53, and Gregory Corcoran, 40, were found dead on South 16th Street near the North Boulevard overpass in Downtown East around 12:52 Friday afternoon.
Police said there are no motives or suspects in the case.
