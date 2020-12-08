48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Homeless man, woman found shot to death in Baton Rouge

11 months 3 weeks 4 days ago Saturday, December 14 2019 Dec 14, 2019 December 14, 2019 9:04 AM December 14, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A homeless couple were found shot and killed on the street Friday afternoon, police revealed in an update on the investigation.

Christina Fowler, 53, and Gregory Corcoran, 40, were found dead on South 16th Street near the North Boulevard overpass in Downtown East around 12:52 Friday afternoon.

Police said there are no motives or suspects in the case.

