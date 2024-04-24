Latest Weather Blog
Traffic moved onto future College Drive flyover; demolition of old overpass scheduled for May
BATON ROUGE - Wednesday morning was the start of a major improvement for drivers at the I-10/I-12 interchange.
Traffic was shifted onto the newly-built structure that will someday be the College Drive Flyover Ramp.
The adjustment will allow for crews to prepare the old I-10 westbound overpass to be torn down. Demolition of that structure is scheduled for the middle of May
"That's when we will overnight shut down I-12 eastbound so that we can bring the old structure down," said Mark Lambert, project spokesperson.
Between now and then, crews will start dismantling that structure piece by piece.
Wednesday afternoon workers could be seen taking down temporary concrete barriers. After that, they will begin tearing down the bridge deck.
Lambert said drivers can expect more lane adjustments in the future as the project progresses.
"Anytime you have a change in traffic patterns, even if it's just slight, you kind of get peoples' attention and they tend to slow down a bit which is not necessarily a bad thing," he said.
Trending News
One of the major changes will come as I-12 is re-aligned to flow underneath the I-10 overpass and College Flyover.
"Motorists probably can more easily visualize what's going to happen because some of the roadway that they used to be on, towards the inside, there's nothing on there right now. That actually is going to be part of where I-12 westbound is going to come in," Lambert said.
The project deadline has faced a number of setbacks due to weather delays. Right now, it is scheduled to be complete by the beginning of 2025.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Osprey Initiative visits Louisiana for 'Love the Boot Week'
-
Livingston Parish declares emergency for Village of Killian over water failure
-
Baton Rouge artist dies suddenly, parents hope work inspires others
-
Howell Community Park to receive $12M for children's 'Inspiration Center'
-
Former Ascension Parish Deputy Assessor arrested, accused of changing tax values for...
Sports Video
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Baton Rouge Zydeco wraps up inaugural season