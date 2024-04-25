Woman accused of ramming police cars in station parking lot, booked on hate crimes, impaired driving

BATON ROUGE — A woman was booked by Baton Rouge Police on hate crime and drunk driving charges after allegedly driving head-on into police cruisers in a police headquarters parking lot.

Nicole Sanford, 33, was arrested Wednesday on hate crimes, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated criminal damage to property, reckless operation of a vehicle and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, among other charges.

Sanford was reportedly driving an unlicensed Chevrolet Malibu into occupied police cruisers in BRPD headquarters' parking lot. After she hit an occupied cruiser head-on, Sanford began to drive away from the scene when a police cruiser flashed its lights. As she began to flee, she reportedly rolled down her window and flipped her middle finger and yelled "f— you" at the officer before speeding away.

Police then pursued Sanford while she drove recklessly through the compound and collided with two marked police units before jumping the median at the intersection between Airline Highway and Old Hammond Highway, the police report said.

After the pursuit, Sanford was reportedly taken into custody at gunpoint. The report notes that she performed poorly on a field sobriety test after she dropped a pipe used for smoking meth while exiting her car.

When questioned, Sanford said she went to the station with the intention of targeting police, adding she came out to "wreck police cars."

Sanford also reportedly had a suspended license and an active warrant for child abuse and endangerment with the Denham Springs Police Department.