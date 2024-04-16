Home ruled total loss after electrical malfunction sparks early-morning fire

BATON ROUGE - A fire off Greenwell Springs Road left three people displaced Tuesday morning.

The baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire started at a home on Redwood Drive off Monterrey Boulevard near Greenwell Springs. The fire started in the second-story extension of the home and was caused by an electrical malfunction.

No civilian injuries were reported, but a firefighter received minor burns to his shoulder while working the fire.

The home was considered a total loss. The Red Cross was called to assist the residents.