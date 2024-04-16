77°
Latest Weather Blog
Home ruled total loss after electrical malfunction sparks early-morning fire
BATON ROUGE - A fire off Greenwell Springs Road left three people displaced Tuesday morning.
The baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire started at a home on Redwood Drive off Monterrey Boulevard near Greenwell Springs. The fire started in the second-story extension of the home and was caused by an electrical malfunction.
No civilian injuries were reported, but a firefighter received minor burns to his shoulder while working the fire.
Trending News
The home was considered a total loss. The Red Cross was called to assist the residents.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge police investigating after pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash
-
LSU invention may revolutionize stem cell research
-
Brandon Williams resigns from city board after fight to hold two government...
-
Dumping further troubles street already closed for repairs
-
Two men killed at Airline Highway motel, one arrested