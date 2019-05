Highway closed in West Feliciana while crews clear overturned log truck

ST. FRANCISVILLE - An overturned semi truck has led officials to close LA 10 in West Feliciana Parish.

According to the West Feliciana Emergency Operations Center, the crash happened on LA 10 near LA 421 around 1 p.m.. Crews are currently on the scene trying to clear the vehicle as well as the load of lumber it spilled along the roadway.

No injuries have been reported at this time.