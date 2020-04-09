Highland Road apartment fire ruled arson

BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning, first responders with the Baton Rouge Fire Department were dispatched to an apartment fire in old south Baton Rouge.

When firefighters got to the complex, which was within the 2100 block of Highland Road, they saw heavy smoke coming from one of its apartments.

They made their way into the unit and found that no one was home, but saw several pieces of furniture ablaze in one of the apartment's front rooms. They worked quickly to contain the fire to that area, ensuring it didn't spread to any other unit.

Fire officials say no one was injured during the incident and report that the blaze appeared to be the result of arson.

Anyone with information related to this fire is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Fire Department at (225) 354-1419.