Latest Weather Blog
High-profile Louisiana lawmaker bowing out of politics, partially blames 'toxic' political landscape
BATON ROUGE - One of the top lawmakers in the Louisiana House says he will not seek re-election when his term expires in 2024, in part blaming the "toxic stew" at the state Capitol for his exit from politics.
In a series of tweets Wednesday, Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee said he was leaving politics at the end of his current so he could focus more on his family and so that "someone else gets a crack at improving our state."
Magee, who has served in the legislature for eight years, said his family was the main thing driving his decision, but he also pointed to the the political "factionalism" at the Capitol as a factor.
The final factor is the toxic stew we created at the Capitol. I love the people and I love most of my colleagues. 90% are trying their absolute best to make LA a better place to live. But it’s undeniable that the factionalism and outside interest groups have reshaped BR.— Tanner Magee (@TannerDMagee) July 19, 2023
Trending News
Magee was involved in several high-profile legislative probes at the Capitol in recent years, including an investigation into Title IX violations at LSU and heading up a committee looking into the cover-up at Louisiana State Police surrounding the death of Ronald Greene.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR debuts new culturally-inclusive, vegetarian options as part of upgraded lunch menu
-
Three people ejected, one dead after Tuesday night crash in Livingston Parish
-
Authorities resume search for missing swimmer in Amite River
-
LSU food pantry receives record breaking donation after fans bought 68,888 shots...
-
Renter can't break lease agreement for apartment infested with bats