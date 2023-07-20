High-profile Louisiana lawmaker bowing out of politics, partially blames 'toxic' political landscape

BATON ROUGE - One of the top lawmakers in the Louisiana House says he will not seek re-election when his term expires in 2024, in part blaming the "toxic stew" at the state Capitol for his exit from politics.

In a series of tweets Wednesday, Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee said he was leaving politics at the end of his current so he could focus more on his family and so that "someone else gets a crack at improving our state."

Magee, who has served in the legislature for eight years, said his family was the main thing driving his decision, but he also pointed to the the political "factionalism" at the Capitol as a factor.

The final factor is the toxic stew we created at the Capitol. I love the people and I love most of my colleagues. 90% are trying their absolute best to make LA a better place to live. But it’s undeniable that the factionalism and outside interest groups have reshaped BR. — Tanner Magee (@TannerDMagee) July 19, 2023

Magee was involved in several high-profile legislative probes at the Capitol in recent years, including an investigation into Title IX violations at LSU and heading up a committee looking into the cover-up at Louisiana State Police surrounding the death of Ronald Greene.