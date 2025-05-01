High priority project completed to address 'engineering failure'

PRAIRIEVILLE - One family in Ascension Parish complained of water pooling in their front yard and sewage backing up in their home for over two years. After contacting 2 On Your Side, a crew addressed their issues and created a path for water to drain and sewage to flow.

Maudie Lewis emailed 2 On Your Side in March about their trouble. She said they contacted the parish several times, but later learned their work order got lost in the shuffle during a software update. Soon after, Lewis received a call from the parish.

A surveying firm was tasked with gathering the necessary data to come up with a solution to the problem at the home on Germany Road. The final part of that solution was executed on Thursday.

Patricia Boyden, Lewis' daughter, has overseen the work and met with a parish supervisor.

"How did he put it, he said it was an engineering failure," said Boyden.

A drainage path has been created for the water to flow into holes punched through the two concrete drain structures. The project was made a high priority for the parish, to help this constituent.