Storm drains built too high, flooding homeowner's yard

PRAIRIEVILLE - Following road and drainage improvements along Germany Road, one homeowner is experiencing flooding and sewage backup. After contacting Ascension Parish for help without a solution, she emailed 2 On Your Side.

Maudie Lewis says the issue started over two years ago when the street she lives on was widened to make way for a turn lane. In the process, the drainage ditch in front of her home was replaced with a pipe and two large storm grates. The problem appears to be with the storm grates that are built ever so slightly above her front yard.

"It floods, the whole yard; you could fish in it if it was deep enough," said Lewis.

Lewis suspects, because of the configuration her septic tank can't drain either. Instead, the sewage is backing up into her home.

"The drains should not be that high, it's almost on the street," she said.

A plumber dug a hole in her yard near the septic tank for a temporary fix. Lewis says she's looking for a permanent solution, but after multiple calls to the parish, she is still waiting.

Ascension Parish says after looking into the matter at Lewis' home, it discovered that the original work order was misplaced during a transition to its new work order software. A surveying firm has been tasked with gathering the necessary data to come up with a solution to solve Lewis' problem.

Lewis says she received a call from the parish last week and expects the firm to look at her drainage problem in the next few days.

A solution can't come soon enough for Lewis, who is looking to downsize.

"I've already got a realtor and everything but I can't do anything until they come out and correct that," she said.