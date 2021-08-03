81°
Heavy law enforcement presence on Siegen Lane late Monday night
BATON ROUGE - A heavy law enforcement presence was visible on Siegen Lane near I-10 in East Baton Rouge Parish Monday night.
According to an eyewitness, several units belonging to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office (EBRSO) were parked in the middle of Siegen Lane near a Chick Fil A restaurant and a Verizon store that is situated in a small shopping center with other businesses.
Additional EBRSO units were parked at a Racetrack gas station across the street. Some parts of the gas station were roped off with what appeared to be crime scene tape.
WBRZ has reached to EBRSO for information related to this situation and is awaiting a response.
This article will be updated as authorities confirm details related to the incident.
