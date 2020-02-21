Heartbreaking video of bullied nine-year-old goes viral, is met with outpouring of support

Yarraka Bayles and her son, Quaden Photo: Facebook

An Australian Mom and her son were the recipients of an outpouring of support when the mother live-streamed a heartbreaking video of her nine-year-old son's reaction to being bullied by classmates.

Yarraka Bayles, an advocate for Indigenous issues and disability awareness, is mother to Quaden, a nine-year-old who's known in his community as a brave and thoughtful kid who happens to have been born with achondroplasia, a common form of dwarfism.

One afternoon, when Bayles picked her son up from school he began crying and saying he wanted to kill himself because of how intensely some of his classmates were making fun of him.

In tears, Quaden said in the video, "I just want to die right now. Give me a knife, I want to kill himself."

So sad , would be great to give Quaden a hug to show we care and are on his side , but long term stopping the bullying of him or anyone else is a must https://t.co/fvkgXr7tzn — Leigh Matthews (@LeighRMatthews) February 20, 2020

Bayles was so angry with the situation that she posted the video of her son to Facebook and told viewers, "I’ve just picked my son up from school, witnessed a bullying episode, rang the principal, and I want people to know – parents, educators, teachers – this is the effect that bullying has."

“All it takes is for one more instant," Bayles said. "You wonder why kids are killing themselves.”

Bayles post had unexpected results, after being viewed over 4 million times and receiving more than 96,500 likes, dozens of people from across the world posted response videos, telling Quaden how special he is and discouraging him from hurting himself or acknowledging the taunts of heartless bullies.

Aboriginal artist Allan McKenzie sent the nine-year-old a post that said, "I want you and your family, Quaden, to know we stand with you, brother we support you in your journey."

Even celebrities reached out to Quaden.

As a father of 3 is heartbreaking to watch ?? I was bullied myself when I was younger to the point of tears as well and still see a few of the offenders now as an adult. It will stick with him forever , I hope the young lad gets the appropriate help and the bullies are dealt with — Rowdy (@Rowds12) February 20, 2020

Quadens mother shared publicly a video of him begging for a rope to take his own life due to bullying. The thing about blackfellas is, you bully one of us,you bully all of us. We stand with you Quaden and we need you here, on earth????????? pic.twitter.com/hp6QBEnyPU — Nessa Turnbull-Roberts (@TurnbullVanessa) February 20, 2020

Members of the National Rugby League also assured Quaden of their support.

The Indigenous #NRLAllStars have invited 9-year-old Quaden Bayles, a victim of bullying, to lead them out this Saturday night ?? pic.twitter.com/UcXhNt3QKF — NRL (@NRL) February 20, 2020

Bayles told National Indigenous Television her son has since been removed from the school where he was bullied and will likely be home-schooled.

Bayles also said she does not blame any specific child, but urges the school to take more action to educate students and parents about the effects of bullying.