Hearing on La. congressional maps now set for October

BATON ROUGE - A federal trial court will hear arguments for and against congressional redistricting in a three-day session now set for early October.

Chief Judge Shelly Dick of the Middle District on Monday ordered parties to appear for a hearing starting on Oct. 3 in U.S. District Court in Baton Rouge.

It will be the next major step in the process that could lead to new maps for congressional seats in Louisiana, and it comes in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling that has already forced one southern state -- Alabama -- to rework its congressional lines.

Like Alabama, Louisiana is accused of diluting the voting power of Black citizens when it created its new maps following the 2020 census. The Court will determine whether the maps violated the Voting Rights Act.

If that finding is reached, Louisiana will need to rework its lines quickly, in advance of the 2024 election.

PREVIOUSLY: Louisiana seeks trial on redistricting, says 'plenty of time' before 2024 vote