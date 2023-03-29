61°
Headed to Dallas? Here's how much resale tickets are going for

37 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, March 29 2023 Mar 29, 2023 March 29, 2023 2:59 PM March 29, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jonathan Shelley

DALLAS - LSU fans who don't already have tickets to Friday night's Final Four double-header will be paying a steep price in the secondary market.

Online brokerage sites on Wednesday showed plenty of resale options, but nothing below the $200 mark. That was the threshold WBRZ found on several sites when looking for the cheapest available seat in the American Airlines Center -- and most resales then add a chunky service fee on top of that.

The venue seats about 20,000 people for basketball games, and the game is officially sold out.

Hotel rooms remained widely available, with budget options and high-end resorts still in play, and a wide range of rates being offered.

The LSU Tigers play Virginia Tech on Friday night. If they win, the team advances to the NCAA Div. I Championship on Sunday. That game airs at 2 p.m. Central Time on WBRZ TV.

Watch for reports from Michael Cauble and Matt Trent, in Dallas, as the Tigers get set for tip-off.

