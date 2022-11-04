Happening in Space for November: Total Lunar Eclipse

This month in space

Nov 8: Total Lunar Eclipse

You will want to get an early start on Tuesday, November 8th. Starting at 2 am the total lunar eclipse begins. Although Baton Rouge is not in the maximum viewing area, we will still be able to see the lunar eclipse for a portion of the time. The best viewing time for the Capital Area will be around 4:59am. After that the eclipse will begin to end and the moon will set at 6:32am.

Nov 8: Full Moon

November's full moon is known as the Beaver Moon. The name was given since beavers are usually building their dams at this time of the year. The full moon will peak on the night of November 8th.

Nov 17/18: Leonid Meteor

The Leonid meteor shower starts on November 3rd lasting until December 2nd. The peak of this shower is Nov 17th overnight into Nov 18th. The night sky will be light by the waning crescent moon. Viewing will be difficult with only about 10-15 meteors per hour expected.

Nov 23: New Moon

This is the perfect time to do some start gazing of course weather dependent. Visible plants in the evenings will be Saturn, Jupiter, and Mars. In the morning Mars will continue to shine bright.

Starlink Satellites

Can be seen randomly but all of the time. Starlink satellites were first put into orbit in 2019 to improve SpaceX's internet service. The goal of the strand is to provide internet and global phone service by 2023. Hundreds of these satellites are launched into orbit currently and can be spotted as a string of light moving through space.

You can check here for a schedule of when the satellites are most clearly visible in your area.

Share your pictures and videos with us at weather@wbrz.com.