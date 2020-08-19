Half of SEC schools have announced plans to limit stadium capacity

Photo: University of Alabama

BATON ROUGE - Half of the schools in the Southeastern Conference have plans in place to cut down stadium attendance when the college football season kicks off next month.

As of Wednesday, seven of the SEC's 14 teams say they will slash stadium capacity by at least 70 percent on game day. The schools that've already detailed their seating plans are Alabama, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Auburn, Georgia, Arkansas, and Missouri.

Bama is among the most strict of those schools with those restrictions in place, limiting Bryant-Denny Stadium to only 20-percent capacity and banning tailgating on campus. In-state foe, Auburn, will also be limiting attendance for their home games at Jordan-Hare Stadium to 20-percent capacity.

LSU is one of seven remaining schools yet to announce plans for seating, as well as Florida, South Carolina, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Vanderbilt. Officials at most of these schools have previously said they will likely limit fan attendance to some degree but have not finalized specific plans.

Earlier this week, the SEC released guidance for college sports venues to follow during the fall. Among the requirements included in that is a face covering mandate for all fans in attendance. Limits to stadium capacity are being left up to either local regulations or CDC recommendations.

The SEC's revised football schedule is set to begin Sept. 26.