73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU close to decision on potential gameday changes; announcement expected weeks before season-opener

4 hours 51 minutes 18 seconds ago Thursday, August 20 2020 Aug 20, 2020 August 20, 2020 3:13 PM August 20, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE -  Governor John Bel Edwards said he expects LSU to make a decision on Tiger Stadium capacity and tailgating within the next couple weeks.

The governor said during his coronavirus briefing Thursday that he's been in contact with university officials discussing potential changes for the 2020 season. Edwards said he expects an announcement to come two to three weeks before the start of the season on Sept. 26. 

About half of the other schools in the SEC have already announced plans to drastically reduce stadium capacity, with Alabama going as far as to ban tailgating on campus. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days