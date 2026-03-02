81°
2une In Previews: La. Right to Life hosting inaugural Baton Rouge gala with Tim Tebow as keynote speaker
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Right to Life, a statewide pro-life, anti-abortion group, is hosting its inaugural gala in Baton Rouge in March.
The event, held on March 17 at the Raising Cane's River Center, will include a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. and a dinner at 7 p.m.
The gala, as described by organizers, is designed to strengthen the group's pro-life cause. According to organizers, it is united under a single declaration: "Babies waiting to be born and their mothers deserve love, care and protection."
Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow will be the event's keynote speaker, with Sheriff Sid Gautreaux and his wife, Suzi, serving as the gala's chair couple.
