Monday AM forecast: Warming up! Rain returns late this week

Unseasonably warm weather continues across South Louisiana as we begin a new workweek. Dry conditions stick around for now, but afternoon storm chances return later this week.

Today and tonight: High pressure remains in control across the Gulf South, keeping conditions dry and mild. Expect mostly sunny skies across Baton Rouge and surrounding parishes with afternoon highs climbing near 80 degrees.

Winds stay light out of the northeast to east. Tonight will be quiet with lows dipping into the upper 50s to near 60. A chance of patchy fog exists early Tuesday morning, but widespread visibility issues are not expected.





Up Next: Warmth continues through midweek with highs in the low 80s and possibly mid 80s by Thursday and Friday. That puts us 10 to 15 degrees above normal for early March.

By the middle to latter part of the week, isolated pop-up showers and thunderstorms develop during peak heating hours. Coverage does not look widespread, but any storm that forms could produce a brief downpour. Looking toward next weekend, there are early signals that a front will approach, allowing for increased chances for rain. That front may stall, keeping beneficial rainfall in the forecast into early next week.

What to look out for: In Baton Rouge, a total lunar eclipse will begin in the predawn hours on Tuesday, March 3. The Moon will only glow red during totality between 5 and 6 a.m. It will be sitting quite low on the horizon, so for the best view, look toward the western sky closer to 5 a.m., well before moonset and sunrise.

LSU Sports: LSU Baseball plays Monday evening at Alex Box Stadium under warm and quiet conditions. Temperatures will fall from the upper 70s at first pitch into the upper 60s later in the game, with light winds and no weather disruptions expected for players or fans.

