Gonzales man killed in fatal motorcycle crash in East Baton Rouge Parish, troopers say
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana State Police responded to a fatal motorcycle crash in East Baton Rouge Parish on Saturday.
According to troopers, the crash occurred around 2:42 p.m. on US 61 just south of Jefferson Highway, claiming the life of 43-year-old Samuel Wright of Gonzales.
Investigators said that Wright, traveling south on his motorcycle in the right lane of US 61 behind a 2021 Kia Soul, accelerated to a high rate of speed before striking the left rear of the Kia.
Wright was ejected from the motorcycle, causing him to sustain serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from those injuries.
The driver and passenger of the Kia sustained minor injuries.
