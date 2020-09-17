Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Fort Morgan Peninsula closed until Sept. 26 for hurricane relief

Damage from Hurricane Sally in Orange Beach, Florida on September 16, 2020 Photo: ABC 33/40

Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism announced Wednesday that due to damage from Hurricane Sally, Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and the Fort Morgan Peninsula will remain closed at least through September 26.

Officials say the area sustained significant damage with major flooding, extensive power outages, structural damage, wide-range beach erosion, fallen trees, and many roads are closed/impassable.

The closure of the beaches and waters in the previously mentioned three areas will allow sufficient time for damage assessment, cleanup, and repairs.

Visitors with existing reservations for these dates should contact the hotel or company they have reservations with for information regarding policies related to storms, cancelations, and rescheduling.

Residents and visitors are advised to stay off the roads unless it is an emergency because of debris and downed power lines, as well as continued flooding issues. Officials warn against taking to the roads to sightsee and look at damage. Roadways need to remain clear for city workers, power company workers and emergency responders.

Curfews are in place for all of Baldwin County – including Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Fort Morgan Peninsula and nearby Foley – each evening from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. until further notice.

The Highway 59 bridge over the Intracoastal Waterway in Gulf Shores (main bridge onto the island) is closed for entry to the island until further notice except for residents with valid hurricane re-entry stickers or contractors with appropriate contractor passes.

The Foley Beach Express toll bridge and Perdido Pass bridge in Orange Beach are also closed for entry to the island until further notice except for residents with valid hurricane re-entry passes and workers who can provide proof of employment via work identification or pay stub.

Visitors currently in Orange Beach can depart the island heading north via the Foley Beach Express toll bridge.

Sally made landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama, on Wednesday morning as a hurricane with 105 mph (165 kph) winds. It moved slowly, exacerbating the rains’ effects. More than 2 feet (61 centimeters) fell near Naval Air Station Pensacola, and nearly 3 feet (1 meter) of water covered streets in downtown Pensacola, the National Weather Service reported.