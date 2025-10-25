72°
Greater Baton Rouge State Fair remains closed Saturday due to weather

Saturday, October 25 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will not open on Saturday due to severe weather passing over the area. 

The fair, originally scheduled to open at noon on Oct. 25, remained closed as fair officials determined the fairgrounds were too wet to reopen.

Officials plan to reopen the fair when conditions improve and will announce an updated schedule tomorrow.

The 11-day fair is scheduled to run through Nov. 2. Fair officials continue to assess the situation and will provide further updates here.



