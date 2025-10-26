Greater Baton Rouge State Fair remains closed for the remainder of the weekend due to weather

BATON ROUGE - The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair will remain closed on Sunday due to the severe weather that occurred over the weekend.

"After two rounds of heavy rain since Saturday, the grounds are too wet to park vehicles and operate rides," fair officials said.

Officials are working to reschedule the High School Volunteer Awards Ceremony and the Lego Extravaganza that were originally scheduled to take place at noon on Sunday.

The 11-day fair is scheduled to run through Nov. 2. Fair officials will continue to assess the situation to determine if the fair can reopen on Monday and will provide further updates here.