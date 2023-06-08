Graves throws support to Waguespack in governor's race

BATON ROUGE - In a video shot on a backdrop of biscuits, eggs and coffee, 6th District U.S. Rep. Garret Graves endorses Republican Stephen Waguespack in the race for governor of Louisiana.

The move signals a break from the state party establishment, which has rallied to the cause of current attorney general Jeff Landry.

The video, posted to social media channels on Wednesday, shows Graves and Waguespack at the breakfast together. Graves touts the "serious" nature of the contest, and the need for leadership in the areas of public safety, education and economic growth.

He offers his "full endorsement" to the former CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, who is one of seven major candidates in the governor's race.

"He's the person in this race who can put politics aside, do what's right and give us the Louisiana we deserve," Graves says in the minute-long video.

The spot doesn't delve into policy matters, but directs voters to a website for more information.

In addition to Waguespack and Landry, Republicans John Schroder, Richard Nelson, and Sharon Hewitt have declared their candidacy. Democrat Shawn Wilson and independent hopeful Hunter Lundy are also in the race.