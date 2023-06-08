Latest Weather Blog
Graves throws support to Waguespack in governor's race
BATON ROUGE - In a video shot on a backdrop of biscuits, eggs and coffee, 6th District U.S. Rep. Garret Graves endorses Republican Stephen Waguespack in the race for governor of Louisiana.
The move signals a break from the state party establishment, which has rallied to the cause of current attorney general Jeff Landry.
The video, posted to social media channels on Wednesday, shows Graves and Waguespack at the breakfast together. Graves touts the "serious" nature of the contest, and the need for leadership in the areas of public safety, education and economic growth.
He offers his "full endorsement" to the former CEO of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, who is one of seven major candidates in the governor's race.
"He's the person in this race who can put politics aside, do what's right and give us the Louisiana we deserve," Graves says in the minute-long video.
The spot doesn't delve into policy matters, but directs voters to a website for more information.
Trending News
In addition to Waguespack and Landry, Republicans John Schroder, Richard Nelson, and Sharon Hewitt have declared their candidacy. Democrat Shawn Wilson and independent hopeful Hunter Lundy are also in the race.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Iberville Sheriff's Office steps in to help White Castle Police as budget...
-
Visible progress as DOTD makes big changes to highly trafficked I-10 off-ramp
-
Man booked for infant son's murder was out on bond in child...
-
Law to make Louisiana hands-free not having much success in legislature
-
Woman creates affordable summer daycare for low-income families
Sports Video
-
LSU blasts 4 homers in 13-7 win over Oregon State to advance...
-
LSU baseball prepares for NCAA Regional play
-
LSU, Tulane to meet in first round of Baton Rouge Regional as...
-
LSU president reminisces during team trip to DC
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season