Grambling fires Head Coach Broderick Fobbs

GRAMBLING - Dr. Trayvean Scott, serving as Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics at Grambling, confirmed Monday that the university's head football coach, Broderick Fobbs has been relieved of his duties.

Scott posted the announcement on social media, thanking Fobbs, "for his hard work and dedication to Grambling State University."

I’d like to thank Coach Fobbs for his hard work and dedication to Grambling State University. I wish him and his family the best in their future endeavors. pic.twitter.com/i9CuS8un9a — Tray Scott, Ph.D. (@TrayveanScott) November 15, 2021

The announcement comes less than two weeks before the 48th annual Bayou Classic.

According to The Advocate, Fobbs started out strong with a 54-31 overall record and 42-17 mark in conference play. He led the Tigers through a Black college national championship, two SWAC titles and three Western Division crowns.

But the team has struggled for the past two seasons and the Tigers went 0-4 over the spring and lost to Southern 49-7 at the Bayou Classic.

The 2021 team was 3-7 overall and 2-5 in SWAC play after last Saturday’s 31-14 loss to Bethune-Cookman, according to The Advocate.

As Fobbs exits the program, linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Terrence Graves, a former longtime Southern assistant, is stepping up to assume duties as interim coach for the Tigers’ season finale in the Caesars Superdome on Nov. 27 against the Jaguars.