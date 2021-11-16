59°
Grambling fires Head Coach Broderick Fobbs

2 hours 53 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, November 16 2021 Nov 16, 2021 November 16, 2021 5:27 AM November 16, 2021 in News
Source: The Advocate
By: Paula Jones
Broderick Fobbs

GRAMBLING - Dr. Trayvean Scott, serving as Vice President of Intercollegiate Athletics at Grambling, confirmed Monday that the university's head football coach, Broderick Fobbs has been relieved of his duties.

Scott posted the announcement on social media, thanking Fobbs, "for his hard work and dedication to Grambling State University."

The announcement comes less than two weeks before the 48th annual Bayou Classic.

According to The Advocate, Fobbs started out strong with a 54-31 overall record and 42-17 mark in conference play. He led the Tigers through a Black college national championship, two SWAC titles and three Western Division crowns.

But the team has struggled for the past two seasons and the Tigers went 0-4 over the spring and lost to Southern 49-7 at the Bayou Classic.

The 2021 team was 3-7 overall and 2-5 in SWAC play after last Saturday’s 31-14 loss to Bethune-Cookman, according to The Advocate.

As Fobbs exits the program, linebackers coach and special teams coordinator Terrence Graves, a former longtime Southern assistant, is stepping up to assume duties as interim coach for the Tigers’ season finale in the Caesars Superdome on Nov. 27 against the Jaguars.

