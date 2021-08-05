88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Governor will hold another COVID news briefing Friday

38 minutes 52 seconds ago Thursday, August 05 2021 Aug 5, 2021 August 05, 2021 5:33 PM August 05, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Governor John Bel Edwards will host another news briefing to discuss Louisiana's COVID surge, his second this week. 

The governor's office said the news conference will begin at 1:30 p.m. Friday. The briefing will come just days after the state's mask mandate went into effect Wednesday.

The briefing will air live on WBRZ+ and WBRZ.com

Trending News

Read the latest on Louisiana's fourth COVID surge here

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days