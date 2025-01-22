Governments, public buildings announce continued closures following freeze

State offices and some local governments announced that they will remain closed through Thursday because of anticipated cold weather. Schools have also announced closures.

These governments have announced closures on Wednesday:

Ascension Parish

Sheriff's business offices

Parish government (will remain closed on Thursday)

Gonzales city government offices (will remain closed on Thursday)

Assumption Parish

23rd JDC Clerk of Court and courthouse



East Baton Rouge Parish

19th Judicial District Court

East Baton Rouge Parish city-parish offices

Baton Rouge City Court (will remain closed on Thursday)

Pennington Biomedical

East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office (will remain closed on Thursday)

Catholic Life Center Campus



Iberville Parish

18th JDC Clerk of Court and courthouse, which also covers West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee parishes

Plaquemine city government

Livingston Parish

Livingston Parish Government

St. Helena Parish

The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office



St. Mary Parish

Parish administrative offices

St. John the Baptist Parish

Parish government offices, including the courthouse (will remain closed on Thursday)

West Baton Rouge Parish

Port Allen Police offices

All state offices, including state museums, Louisiana State Police, the state archives, the state employees' retirement system and the Secretary of State's offices, will also be closed.

For more information about the weather, click here.