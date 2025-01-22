34°
Governments, public buildings announce continued closures following freeze

1 hour 1 minute 33 seconds ago Wednesday, January 22 2025 Jan 22, 2025 January 22, 2025 11:58 AM January 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

State offices and some local governments announced that they will remain closed through Thursday because of anticipated cold weather. Schools have also announced closures.

These governments have announced closures on Wednesday:

Ascension Parish
Sheriff's business offices
Parish government (will remain closed on Thursday)
Gonzales city government offices (will remain closed on Thursday)

Assumption Parish
23rd JDC Clerk of Court and courthouse

East Baton Rouge Parish
19th Judicial District Court
East Baton Rouge Parish city-parish offices 
Baton Rouge City Court (will remain closed on Thursday)
Pennington Biomedical
East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office (will remain closed on Thursday)
Catholic Life Center Campus

Iberville Parish
18th JDC Clerk of Court and courthouse, which also covers West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee parishes
Plaquemine city government

Livingston Parish
Livingston Parish Government

St. Helena Parish
The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office

St. Mary Parish
Parish administrative offices

St. John the Baptist Parish
Parish government offices, including the courthouse (will remain closed on Thursday)

West Baton Rouge Parish
Port Allen Police offices

All state offices, including state museums, Louisiana State Police, the state archives, the state employees' retirement system and the Secretary of State's offices, will also be closed.

For more information about the weather, click here.

