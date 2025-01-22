Latest Weather Blog
Governments, public buildings announce continued closures following freeze
State offices and some local governments announced that they will remain closed through Thursday because of anticipated cold weather. Schools have also announced closures.
These governments have announced closures on Wednesday:
Ascension Parish
Sheriff's business offices
Parish government (will remain closed on Thursday)
Gonzales city government offices (will remain closed on Thursday)
Assumption Parish
23rd JDC Clerk of Court and courthouse
East Baton Rouge Parish
19th Judicial District Court
East Baton Rouge Parish city-parish offices
Baton Rouge City Court (will remain closed on Thursday)
Pennington Biomedical
East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court’s office (will remain closed on Thursday)
Catholic Life Center Campus
Iberville Parish
18th JDC Clerk of Court and courthouse, which also covers West Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee parishes
Plaquemine city government
Livingston Parish
Livingston Parish Government
St. Helena Parish
The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office
St. Mary Parish
Parish administrative offices
St. John the Baptist Parish
Parish government offices, including the courthouse (will remain closed on Thursday)
West Baton Rouge Parish
Port Allen Police offices
All state offices, including state museums, Louisiana State Police, the state archives, the state employees' retirement system and the Secretary of State's offices, will also be closed.
For more information about the weather, click here.
Southern women's basketball holds on late to beat Grambling 59-53