LATEST: Dangerous cold on the way along with possibility of wintry precipitation

A strong cold front will move through the Capital Area on Saturday setting the stage for an Arctic Blast Sunday well into next week. Ahead of the front, some showers are possible into Saturday. After the front, a wintry mix is possible next week.

Use the weekend to make final preparations for dangerous cold ensuring people and pets will have access to warmth and pipes are wrapped. Monitor the forecast for updates on the possibility of snow, sleet and freezing rain next week.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Spotty showers will be possible overnight after nightfall with scattered rain and thunderstorm activity. A few showers will linger into the day on Saturday. Morning lows under cloudy skies will be very mild tomorrow, in the upper 50s. After a cloudy and mild start Saturday, temperatures will continue to warm, into the low 70s for afternoon highs. Besides a few lingering showers the day will be mostly dry.

Louisiana Marathon: Runners in the Louisiana Marathon will face drastically different conditions depending on which day they're competing. 5k and quarter marathon runners on Saturday should prepare for wet pavement and temperatures in the mid to upper-60s, whereas half and full marathon contestants will face sunshine with temperatures near 40°.

Arctic Blast: Late Saturday night, a strong cold front will sweep through the region, clearing skies and delivering a punch of cold air. By Sunday morning, temperatures will have fallen into the 30s and struggle to warm during the day. Thanks to the brisk north wind that will continue to usher in the cold air throughout the day, highs will only rise into the 40s, but likely feel 5-10° cooler. Skies will be sunny.

Lows will at least dip into the mid 20s next week, which is known as a hard freeze. At these temperatures, exposed, outdoor pipes could rupture if not wrapped. In addition to that, a slow drip of inside faucets overnight could also help in preventing damage. Especially at night, wind chills or feels-like temperatures will be dangerously low, as low as the low teens at times only recovering into the 20s and 30s by day. Highs will be in the 40s most afternoons, but wintry precipitation could result in even colder highs on Tuesday.

The potential “main event” of this Arctic Blast will be with a storm system on Tuesday. This system is expected to move generally west to east across the Gulf of Mexico sending a plume of moisture across the frigid air mass. The signal, or likelihood, for snow has continued to increase. The Storm Station places about a 60% chance of measurable snow across the Capital Area. Subtle changes in track are still possible and could alter the forecast. Some locations might expect to see plain rain while others could mix in sleet and ice. Expect fine tuning of those details, including timing and amounts by location in the coming days.

Be sure to watch for updates from the Storm Station, especially over the weekend as things come into focus. Also, make sure to have a way to receive weather alerts, as many regarding the incoming cold temperatures and wintry weather will likely be issued in the coming days.

Get the latest 7-day forecast and real time weather updates HERE.

Watch live news HERE.

– Josh

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and X for even more weather updates while you are on the go.