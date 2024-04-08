73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gonzales teen arrested for breaking into, stealing from Labadieville church buildings

2 hours 51 minutes 16 seconds ago Monday, April 08 2024 Apr 8, 2024 April 08, 2024 11:23 AM April 08, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LABADIEVILLE — A Gonzales teenager was arrested for reportedly burglarizing the grounds of St. Philomena Catholic Church.

The teenager, 13, was charged with two counts of simple burglary for two separate incidents on April 1 and April 4 where he reportedly forced his way into an old school on the church's grounds that is now used for storage and stole items valued at more than $1,000. 

Trending News

Deputies from the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office recovered some of the stolen items. After the teen was arrested, he was released to a guardian pending a court date.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days