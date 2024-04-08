Gonzales teen arrested for breaking into, stealing from Labadieville church buildings

LABADIEVILLE — A Gonzales teenager was arrested for reportedly burglarizing the grounds of St. Philomena Catholic Church.

The teenager, 13, was charged with two counts of simple burglary for two separate incidents on April 1 and April 4 where he reportedly forced his way into an old school on the church's grounds that is now used for storage and stole items valued at more than $1,000.

Deputies from the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office recovered some of the stolen items. After the teen was arrested, he was released to a guardian pending a court date.