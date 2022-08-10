Gonzales man arrested for DWI 3 times in one month, tied to hit and run in another parish

ST. JAMES PARISH - A man was arrested for his third DWI in a month and linked to a hit-and-run crash after law enforcement found his damaged car stopped along I-10.

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stumbled upon the car on the shoulder of I-10 in St. James Parish late Friday morning. They later determined the driver, 31-year-old Brandon Rockwood of Gonzales, was driving impaired and had a suspended license.

After Rockwood was arrested for DWI, his third in the past month, state troopers also tied him to a hit and run in St. John Parish.

Rockwood was booked for DWI, hit and run, careless operation and several other traffic offenses.