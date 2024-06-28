88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

GET 2 MOVING: Tennis with Rusty Jabour

4 hours 11 minutes 38 seconds ago Friday, June 28 2024 Jun 28, 2024 June 28, 2024 8:09 AM June 28, 2024 in Get 2 Moving
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

BATON ROUGE - Highland Road Park has many opportunities to enjoy being outdoors. Often, tennis instructor Rusty Jabour is out on the courts giving lessons to those looking to improve their game. 

Not only is tennis a great way to increase heart rate in a healthy way, it's an all-inclusive sport. No matter what age, ability or skill, everyone is welcomed to the game. 

Instructor Jabour says Baton Rouge is unique because there are many courts open to the public. He says this makes it even more inclusive for those who want to play. 

Jabour also teaches ways that a person could learn or practice tennis if they do not have a partner on the court with them. 

Marketing director with the United States Tennis Association of Louisiana, Yvonne Beinvenu, says "We are very blessed in this city to have so much opportunity to play tennis."

Trending News

Click here to find more information about how to receive lessons from Jabour.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days