GET 2 MOVING: Tennis with Rusty Jabour

BATON ROUGE - Highland Road Park has many opportunities to enjoy being outdoors. Often, tennis instructor Rusty Jabour is out on the courts giving lessons to those looking to improve their game.

Not only is tennis a great way to increase heart rate in a healthy way, it's an all-inclusive sport. No matter what age, ability or skill, everyone is welcomed to the game.

Instructor Jabour says Baton Rouge is unique because there are many courts open to the public. He says this makes it even more inclusive for those who want to play.

Jabour also teaches ways that a person could learn or practice tennis if they do not have a partner on the court with them.

Marketing director with the United States Tennis Association of Louisiana, Yvonne Beinvenu, says "We are very blessed in this city to have so much opportunity to play tennis."

