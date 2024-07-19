GET 2 MOVING: DBat

BATON ROUGE- Baseball, known as a popular sport in the USA, batting is one of the most important aspects. Many players practice their hit and swing by going to batting cages. In the cages at D.Bat, each ball that is pitched can be customized down to the speed and type of throw.

Operator of the batting cages is Blaine Posey, who played baseball in college. He says having something like this around gives kids something to do instead of sitting at home and being stagnant.

All ages participate at the batting cages, and some people even go to hit a few balls on their lunch break to get a workout in, says Posey.

Because the speed and type of throw is adjustable for each cage, any skillset is welcome and able to hit the ball however they are comfortable.

Although guests can bring their own bats, the facility also provides some for players. Softball or baseball options are available for each person to choose as well.

For more information visit their website: https://dbatbatonrouge.com/