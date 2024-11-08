GET 2 MOVING: Crawfish Aquatics

BATON ROUGE — Whether someone is looking to enhance their swimming skills, or learn how to swim in general, Crawfish Aquatics is the place to learn!

Not only are people able to join a team and compete, but the benefits of swimming are immeasurable, mentally and physically.

Swimming can help create a calorie deficit and build lean muscle mass, which could boost metabolism. The sport uses almost all major muscle groups- arms, legs, torso, and stomach. It's also a form of cardio exercise that strengthens the heart, lungs and circulatory system.

Mentally, swimming can help reduce stress and anxiety, while improving moods. It can help people with depression, manage their emotions. It increases blood flow to the brain, which can improve memory and other brain functions.

Overall, swimming is a low-impact exercise that's available for anyone of all ages and fitness levels. If you'd like to try this aquatic sport out, visit Crawfish Aquatics Baton Rouge.