82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Garth Brooks' Tiger Stadium show sold 90,000 tickets in 2 hours

1 hour 28 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, December 10 2021 Dec 10, 2021 December 10, 2021 12:54 PM December 10, 2021 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Just hours after tickets went on sale for Garth Brooks' much-anticipated concert in Tiger Stadium, the vast majority were sold with thousands of people still trying to get seats. 

Watch WBRZ's interview with Garth Brooks here

Tickets went on sale at Ticketmaster around 10 a.m. Friday, at which point many fans were immediately greeted with a message telling them that thousands were already ahead of them on the waitlist.

As of noon, more than 90,000 tickets had been sold. Tiger Stadium has a capacity of roughly 102,000. 

The concert, scheduled for April 30, will mark Brooks' first time in Baton Rouge in 24 years and will be his only Louisiana stadium appearance in 2022.

Trending News

More info on tickets can be found here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days