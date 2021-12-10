82°
Latest Weather Blog
Garth Brooks' Tiger Stadium show sold 90,000 tickets in 2 hours
BATON ROUGE - Just hours after tickets went on sale for Garth Brooks' much-anticipated concert in Tiger Stadium, the vast majority were sold with thousands of people still trying to get seats.
Watch WBRZ's interview with Garth Brooks here
Tickets went on sale at Ticketmaster around 10 a.m. Friday, at which point many fans were immediately greeted with a message telling them that thousands were already ahead of them on the waitlist.
As of noon, more than 90,000 tickets had been sold. Tiger Stadium has a capacity of roughly 102,000.
The concert, scheduled for April 30, will mark Brooks' first time in Baton Rouge in 24 years and will be his only Louisiana stadium appearance in 2022.
Trending News
More info on tickets can be found here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: LSU's running back coach Kevin Faulk leaving
-
News 2 Geaux: Garth Brooks concert tickets now available
-
News 2 Geaux: Three arrested, 25 lbs of meth seized
-
Zachary to face Ponchatoula in La high school football state championship
-
'Signing Santa' event brings deaf community together for first time since pandemic...
Sports Video
-
QB Max Johnson plans to transfer from LSU
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly