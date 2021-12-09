Interview: Garth Brooks on upcoming spring concert at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE - The capital area is ready to welcome Garth Brooks to Tiger Stadium for his April 30 concert, and the country music star is more than ready to return to Baton Rouge.

Brooks joined WBRZ's morning news show, 2une In, on Thursday morning at 6:15 a.m. for a virtual interview regarding his upcoming concert.

During the interview, when asked what the concert will be like, Brooks said, "It's going to be stupid! People go, 'Hey, man, tell me what's the show going to be like?' It's just going to be stupidity at high volume."



He encouraged fans to wear their LSU colors and bring their gear for the concert's party-like atmosphere.



In view of all the floods, hurricanes, and other challenges Louisiana has faced in the past few years, Brooks said he looks forward to encouraging fans by sharing his music and helping them have a good time.



He said, "It's sweet to get to be part of people's lives, to be the fabric. Because I know in my life it's George Strait, it's James Taylor. These people held our family together in times when it was really falling apart. So, to get letters, to get texts from people saying you had something to do with some kind of music to help them, it makes you feel good. It makes you feel like maybe you're on the right path."

The upcoming concert marks Brooks' first time in Baton Rouge in 24 years and will be his only Louisiana stadium appearance in 2022.



Tickets go on sale, Friday, December 10th at 10 a.m. CST.



Click here for more information on the much-anticipated event.



