Funeral arrangements set for siblings killed in drunk driving crash

NEW IBERIA - Three siblings who were killed by a drunk driver in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 49 will be laid to rest Tuesday.

WWLTV reported Our Savior's Church in New Iberia will hold the service for 20-year-old Lindy Rae Simmons, 14-year-old Kamryn Simmons, and 16-year-old Christopher Simmons on Jan. 4 at noon.

The siblings were killed Dec. 17 when 54-year-old John Lundy hit an SUV head-on with his pick-up truck on I-49. State Police said Lundy had a blood-alcohol level nearly triple the legal driving limit.

Lundy was also killed in the collision.