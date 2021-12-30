81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Police: Drunk driver caused crash that killed 3 siblings

Thursday, December 30 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BUNKIE - Police determined a crash in mid-December that killed four people, including three young siblings, was caused by a drunk driver.

Louisiana State Police announced Thursday that bloodwork showed John Lundy, 54, had a blood-alcohol level nearly triple the legal driving limit when he hit an SUV head-on with his pick-up truck on I-49 on Dec. 17. 

The crash killed Lundy and three people inside the other vehicle: 20-year-old Lindy Rae Simmons, 14-year-old Kamryn Simmons, and 16-year-old Christopher Simmons. Kamryn and Christopher Simmons survived the initial crash but later died in the hospital. 

Two other victims were taken to hospitals in critical condition at the time. 

