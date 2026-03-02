Funeral arrangements announced for former LSU, Louisiana Tech wide receiver Devonta Lee

BATON ROUGE — Funeral arrangements have been announced for former LSU and Louisiana Tech wide receiver Devonta Lee.

While the cause of Lee's death wasn't announced, his mother said the football player suffered from a bone cancer called osteosarcoma.

Lee played for LSU in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, and most recently for Louisiana Tech in 2024.

Visitation is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. on Saturday at Faith Temple Church in Independence, with the funeral taking place from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.