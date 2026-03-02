76°
Latest Weather Blog
Funeral arrangements announced for former LSU, Louisiana Tech wide receiver Devonta Lee
BATON ROUGE — Funeral arrangements have been announced for former LSU and Louisiana Tech wide receiver Devonta Lee.
While the cause of Lee's death wasn't announced, his mother said the football player suffered from a bone cancer called osteosarcoma.
Lee played for LSU in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, and most recently for Louisiana Tech in 2024.
Trending News
Visitation is set to take place from 11 a.m. to 12:50 p.m. on Saturday at Faith Temple Church in Independence, with the funeral taking place from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Sinners' takes top prize at Actor Awards, setting up Oscar showdown with...
-
Central Command: 4th US service member dies during war with Iran
-
Ochsner's Sports Medicine team works to keep Baton Rouge moving with non-surgical...
-
2une In Previews: La. Right to Life hosting inaugural Baton Rouge gala...
-
Southern Jaguars Softball hosts free clinic
Sports Video
-
LSU bats still quiet as Tigers win against Dartmouth
-
Chio scores third straight 10.0 on beam to help LSU win Podium...
-
LSU men's basketball fails to win second straight SEC game
-
Jay Johnson earns 200th win with Tigers in LSU victory against Northeastern
-
Southern basketball splits doubleheader with Bethune-Cookman