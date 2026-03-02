BRPD arrests woman in connection with 2023 murder on North Boulevard

BATON ROUGE — A woman was arrested on Sunday by the Baton Rouge Police Department in connection with a 2023 killing on North Boulevard.

Walneisha Richardson was arrested in connection with the death of 37-year-old Joshua Phillips, who was found dead on North Boulevard on Oct. 25, 2023. An autopsy later revealed that Phillips suffered multiple injuries resulting in his death.

Officers said that during the course of the investigation, Richardson was identified as a suspect, leading to a warrant being issued for her arrest.

Richardson, who has a criminal history including domestic abuse battery, aggravated assault, criminal damage to property, simple escape, desecration of graves and simple arson, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

Jermaine Savoy, 26, was also arrested on Thursday in connection with the death of Phillips.