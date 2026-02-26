Latest Weather Blog
Former LSU, Louisiana Tech wide receiver Devonta Lee dies; he had been diagnosed with bone cancer
BATON ROUGE — Former LSU and Louisiana Tech wide receiver Devonta Lee has died, the schools shared on social media Thursday.
A cause of death wasn't announced, but Lee's mother had said three years ago the football player had suffered from osteosarcoma, a bone cancer.
Lee played for LSU in the 2019 and 2020 seasons, and most recently for Louisiana Tech in 2024.
The LSU Football family mourns the loss of former Tiger, Devonta Lee.— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) February 26, 2026
Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates. ?? pic.twitter.com/5Ioxri7Qde
We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Devonta Lee, a former Bulldog wide receiver.— LA Tech Football ?? (@LATechFB) February 26, 2026
Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and former teammates during this difficult time. He will always be remembered as a member of the Bulldog family. pic.twitter.com/i4Xn6QVrRM
Lee went to Amite High School, where he helped the Warriors to the 2018 2A state championship.
In 2019, he committed to play for the Tigers as Rivals' No. 6 recruit in Louisiana.
Several fans, media members and others who knew Lee took to social media to share their condolences and stories about him.
I am devastated to hear of the passing of Devonta Lee.— AYS Sports (@AYSSPORTS) February 26, 2026
I first met Devonta as my mom taught at Amite. He was a special person. My mother loved him.
I pray for he and his family today. This one really stings.
When I moved to Louisiana, one of the first prospects I got to know was Devonta Lee.— Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) February 26, 2026
Talkative, enthusiastic, passionate and all-around generous young man with his time.
Devastated to learn of his passing. Such a fighter and inspired so many in Amite and beyond. RIP, Devonta. https://t.co/1Ecb0FKCSk
