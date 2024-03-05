Funding for Livingston Parish emergency shelter not secured

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Funding for a Livingston Parish disaster response center announced months ago by Sheriff Jason Ard was never obtained, WBRZ learned Tuesday.

Sheriff Ard held a press conference Dec. 20, announcing a nearly $45 million disaster response center, which would be used to house first responders and citizens displaced from natural disasters. The center was said to be built south of Livingston on LA-63 south of I-12.

"This is a project that's much needed. Everybody that lives here, or even around here, understands the importance of this center because they all went through not only the 2016 flood, but other disasters we've had in this parish," Ard said.

Several public officials contacted WBRZ and said that the millions needed for the response center were not guaranteed.

When asked Tuesday, Ard says he was aware that the full funding for the project was not obtained.

The Louisiana House of Representatives ranks the priority of projects that need funding through the state. Top priority projects are labeled as a one, but the Livingston project was ranked a five — the lowest on their priority list.

Still, Ard said he remains optimistic.

"I feel very confident that this project will not go unfunded, but again, I don't expect we'll get a check for $43 million tomorrow. That's not how this works. This is going to be a two or three year process."

The House approved $1 million for the project in November, but the other $43 million isn't promised, according to Senator Franklin Foil.

"Having money in [priority five] means that your project has the potential to get money for funding. You have to get in the bill first to even have a chance to get funding, so, P5 is the first step, but you don't have money when you're in P5," Foil said.

Sheriff Ard hopes to break ground on the project by fall of this 2024 if the remainder of the funds are obtained.

Projects can remain on the lowest priority for years.