Full list of weather-related school closures Friday

Ascension Parish

-Classes canceled Friday.

Assumption Parish

-Classes canceled Friday.

Baton Rouge Diocese

-All classes virtual on Friday.

Central Community Schools

-Classes canceled Friday.

East Baton Rouge Parish

-Classes will be held remotely Friday.

-All Head Start locations are closed Friday. Centers will re-open on Monday, January 24th with the exception of Wonderland and CDLC Head Start Centers.

East Feliciana Parish

-Classes canceled Friday.

Iberville Parish

-All classes virtual on Friday. School activities Thursday will end by 5 p.m.

Livingston Parish

-Classes canceled Friday.

Pointe Coupee Parish

-Classes canceled Friday.

St. Helena Parish

-All classes virtual Friday starting at 8 a.m.





West Baton Rouge Parish

-Classes canceled Friday.

West Feliciana Parish

-Campuses closed Friday. Schools will provide virtual learning.

Zachary Community Schools

-Campuses closed Friday. Schools will reach out to students about remote learning activities.

Colleges/Universities

-LSU (classes will go on as scheduled)

-BRCC (virtual)

-Southern University (opening delayed until 10 a.m. Friday)

Other capital area schools

-Cristo Rey Baton Rouge Franciscan High School (virtual)

-Dalton Elementary School- Redesign Schools Louisiana (virtual)

-Democracy Prep Baton Rouge Charter School (virtual)

-Episcopal School of Baton Rouge (closed)

-Glen Oaks Middle School- A Redesign Schools Louisiana (virtual)

-Hosanna Christian Academy (closed)

-Impact Charter School (virtual)

-Inspire Charter Academy (closed)

-Kenilworth Science and Technology Charter School (virtual)

-Lanier Elementary School-Redesign Schools Louisiana (virtual)

-LSU Lab School (closed)

-LSU Early Childhood Education Preschool (closed)

-South Baton Rouge Charter Academy (virtual)

-Southern University Lab (virtual)

-St. Joseph’s Academy (virtual)