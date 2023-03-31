Friday PM Forecast: weak front moves in, slight chances for showers

Another front will move into the area overnight. Some changes will occur, but they will be subtle.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Our next cold front will drift in from the northwest and is expected to create isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight. The front will be weakening quickly on approach to the local area and so many spots will miss rain. Winds will stay southerly at 10-15mph ahead of the front and so lows will stay in the 70s. On Saturday, even if a shower lingers into the morning hours, mostly sunny skies are anticipated by afternoon. Thanks to a northwest breeze behind the front, humidity will go down a bit with highs back in the mid 80s.

Up Next: A short stint of cooler and drier air will lead to lows in the upper 50s on Sunday morning. A warm front will drift north across the area through the second half of the weekend sending highs right back into the low 80s. Clouds will increase with a shower possible late. Isolated showers and rumbles of thunder will remain possible overnight into Monday. This is not expected to cause major problems for the Monday morning commute. A significant warmup is expected during the middle of next week with a few spots flirting with the 90s. Record highs could be broken both Tuesday and Wednesday.

--Josh

