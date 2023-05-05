Friday PM Forecast: the weekend feels like summer

The summer season of our favorite program, “Louisiana summers” premieres this weekend in the Capital Area. Warmth, humidity and showers are all in the forecast.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Once again, a warm and muggy night is ahead. Low temperatures will fail to escape the low 70s in most neighborhoods. Saturday is the most challenging period in the Storm Station 7-Day Forecast. A complex of thunderstorms will be racing eastward out of Texas and falling apart on approach to the local area. It is possible that those showers and thunderstorms hold on and clip the area near dawn. Regardless of how that particular line behaves, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected during the daytime hours. High temperatures will sneak into the mid 80s, especially where some sun breaks through. Any activity will fizzle near sunset.

Up Next: Sunday will be considerably drier with little more than a spotty shower or thunderstorm expected. Most will miss rain. High temperatures have a good chance at hitting 90 for the first time this year. Monday through Wednesday will be very summer-like with partly sunny skies, spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms, highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.

