Latest Weather Blog
Friday PM Forecast: starting weekend cooler then trending warmer
Winds will ease into the evening. The weekend will start with temperatures 20 degrees lower than Friday morning!
Tonight & Tomorrow: Beneath clear skies, thermometers will retreat into the low 50s overnight with some pockets north of the Capital City squeaking into the upper 40s. Winds will be much lighter than they were during the day, out of the northwest at about 5mph. Look for a lot of sunshine on Saturday. This will drive high temperatures into the mid 70s. Light, north winds will keep it feeling dry and comfortable.
Up Next: On Sunday, you expect lows in the low 50s and highs in the upper 70s. One or two spots could hit 80 degrees. On Monday, a warm front will lift through the area with a sharp return in low level moisture. This combination could produce a stray shower, but rain is not a major factor in the forecast through the middle of next week. On the other side of that warm front, thermometers will climb again with highs and lows in the mid 60s and mid 80s, respectively. Another cold front may offer a dip in temperatures toward the end of next week.
--Josh
