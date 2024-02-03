Friday PM Forecast: rain incoming for the first half of the weekend

The next storm system that brings rain to the Baton Rouge Area will arrive on Saturday. Though the first half of the weekend will be wet, some more cooperative weather is expected for the second half.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Cloud cover will gradually increase overnight and into early Saturday. In combination with the winds turning around the southeast, low temperatures will stop in the low 50s. Those readings may occur a few hours before dawn and even start climbing before daybreak. Scattered showers will be possible as early as Saturday morning. Most locations will see at least a touch of rain measure up before noon—but this activity will be lighter and off and on in nature. Look for high temperatures to top out in the mid 60s. During the afternoon hours, rain will increase in coverage and intensity. A thunderstorm is even possible. Especially within any thunderstorms, brief downpours and wind gusts over 30mph will be possible. The overall severe weather threat is limited. The most active period looks to be 1pm – 11pm. Expect 1-2" of total rainfall, perhaps just enough to cause some street and poor drainage flooding.

Up Next: A spotty shower or two can’t be ruled out on Sunday, but overall, the second half of the weekend will be much drier. Some sunshine is even expected during the daytime hours. Breaks in the clouds will allow afternoon temperatures to climb into the mid 60s. Monday will see more cloud cover with a slight chance of running into a rain shower—especially early. Again, highs will be in the low to mid 60s. Starting Tuesday and for the majority of next week, temperatures rebound and will gradually return to the 70s with sunny and dry conditions.

