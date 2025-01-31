Friday PM Forecast: quiet and warm start to February

It will be a great weekend to get outside and enjoy the start of February. Rain will be a tough find for several days.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Stubborn clouds will begin to thin out overnight. The speed at which this happens will ultimately determine where temperatures settle. In general, lows will be in the mid 40s, though those that clear quicker could see lower 40s with upper 40s possible where clouds persist. Saturday will see ample sunshine with highs climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s. Winds will remain light and out of the west.

Up Next: With mainly clear skies, Sunday will also feature highs in the low 70s with lows in the mid 40s. Into the first full week of the month, temperatures will go on another warming spree, likely getting back up into the 80s by midweek. Returning low level moisture could result in repeating episodes of morning fog, especially Tuesday through Friday. Afternoons will then feature partial clearing with partly to mostly cloudy skies. If there is a day with a slightly higher chance for a shower it would be Wednesday, but even at that, rain coverage of only 20 percent is given in the forecast. There are no signs of a more substantial rainmaker or cool down within the Storm Station 7-day forecast.

– Josh

