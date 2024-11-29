Friday PM Forecast: Parts of Capital Area under a Freeze Warning into Saturday morning

A ***FREEZE WARNING*** will be in effect for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Northern Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, Northern Tangipahoa and West Feliciana Parishes as well as Amite and Wilkinson Counties from 12 to 8 a.m. Saturday. Sub-freezing as low as 30° are possible in the shaded region. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. A hard freeze is unlikely.

Most rural spots should fall to or slightly below freezing within the warning, but it is worth noting that areas within Baton Rouge and other larger cities along I-12 might not hit 32° due to a urban heat influence. Even so, temperatures still could get cold enough to experience a killing frost.

The Storm Station advises anybody who lives near or north of the interstate system to cover or move plants inside to prevent possible damage. Also, make sure animals have a warm shelter.

Tonight & Tomorrow: Multiple layers will be needed for outdoor plans on Friday evening. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 40s after sunset, and into the 30s overnight. Excluding coastal sections, most of the WBRZ coverage area could be facing morning frost on Saturday. Rural locations along and north of I-10/12 might even experience their first freeze of the season. The last time the Capital Area saw temperatures in the low to mid-30s was in February. Frost and freeze conditions could damage or kill sensitive crops or residential plants. Be sure to cover or move them inside and ensure pets have a warm shelter. Mostly clear skies overnight will give way to a fair amount of sunshine on Saturday as well. There might be some passing high clouds at times, and highs will warm into the lower and middle-60s.

LSU & Bayou Classic: Tailgaters in Baton Rouge and New Orleans this weekend will need to add extra layers to their gameday attire. While conditions might be a few degrees warmer during the morning for the Bayou Classic in New Orleans due to the influence of Lake Pontchartrain, it'll still be cool enough to extra layers. LSU Fans will need to prepare for a kickoff temperature in the low-50s on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium, with temperatures falling into the 40s during the game. Check out the latest LSU Kickoff Weather Index to see how the Tigers typically play in these conditions.

Up Next: The Storm Station 7-Day forecast keeps low temperatures in the 30s all the way through Tuesday morning. For that reason, keep a close eye to the forecast for possible frost and freeze headlines going forward. Daytime highs will remain in the 60s also. There are signs of a change by midweek, however. Expect a return of warmer weather with an uptick in showers by late week.





The Tropics: No tropical development is expected over the next seven days in the Atlantic Basin. Hurricane Season officially comes to and end on Saturday.

-- Meteorologist Malcolm Byron

